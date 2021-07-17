TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TGTX) Shares Fall :-183.63% From The Trough – But Can It Keep Going?

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.71 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.02, to imply a decrease of -0.56% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The TGTX share’s 52-week high remains $56.74, putting it -53.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.27% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.67. The company has a valuation of $5.04B, with average of 1.27 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give TGTX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 7 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.5.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) trade information

After registering a -0.56% downside in the last session, TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.34 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.23%, and 0.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.84%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.88, implying an increase of 51.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $46.00 and $105.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, TGTX has been trading -183.63% off suggested target high and -24.26% from its likely low.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing TG Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares are -27.68% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 9.92% against 16.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -6.40% this quarter before jumping 32.90% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18,919.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $3.49 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $7.15 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $38k and $38k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 9,084.20% before jumping 18,715.80% in the following quarter.

TGTX Dividends

TG Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. TG Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)’s Major holders

TG Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 6.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 76.87% of the shares at 82.24% float percentage. In total, 76.87% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FMR, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.97 million shares (or 12.70% of shares), all amounting to roughly $866.19 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.12 million shares, or about 7.86% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $536.19 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.44 million shares. This is just over 2.43% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $165.94 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.97 million, or 2.10% of the shares, all valued at about 143.05 million.