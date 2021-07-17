Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ: SNPX) Drops -45.02% From Highs, What Happens Next?

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s traded shares stood at 0.4 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $9.93, to imply an increase of 1.33% or $0.13 in intraday trading. The SNPX share’s 52-week high remains $14.40, putting it -45.02% down since that peak but still an impressive 73.82% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.60. The company has a valuation of $34.84M, with average of 402.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX) trade information

After registering a 1.33% upside in the last session, Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.71 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 1.33% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 9.36%, and 11.57% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 65.50%.

Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) estimates and forecasts

SNPX Dividends

Synaptogenix Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Synaptogenix Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Synaptogenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPX)’s Major holders

Synaptogenix Inc. insiders hold 21.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 12.24% of the shares at 15.49% float percentage. In total, 12.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Captrust Financial Advisors. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 750.0 shares (or 0.02% of shares), all amounting to roughly $6600.0.

We also have Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Synaptogenix Inc. (SNPX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1405.0 shares. This is just over 0.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12364.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 273.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2402.0.