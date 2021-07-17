Stock Of PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PDCE) Dropped By -20.16 Percent Over The Past Month, Is There Room For Downside?

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s traded shares stood at 0.83 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.05, to imply a decrease of -6.20% or -$2.58 in intraday trading. The PDCE share’s 52-week high remains $49.92, putting it -27.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 72.86% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.60. The company has a valuation of $3.79B, with average of 883.68K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 18 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PDCE a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 15 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.1.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) trade information

After registering a -6.20% downside in the last session, PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 45.26 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -6.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.01%, and -20.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 90.21%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $59.71, implying an increase of 34.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $50.00 and $73.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PDCE has been trading -86.94% off suggested target high and -28.04% from its likely low.

PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PDC Energy Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) shares are 52.00% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 151.23% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 685.70% this quarter before jumping 30.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 28.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 11 analysts is $445.83 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 11 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $497.04 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $251.96 million and $249.22 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 76.90% before jumping 99.40% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -33.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -733.00% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 27.20% annually.

PDCE Dividends

PDC Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PDC Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.48, with the share yield ticking at 1.23% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PDC Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)’s Major holders

PDC Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 104.31% of the shares at 105.74% float percentage. In total, 104.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 16.52 million shares (or 16.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $568.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 11.09 million shares, or about 11.40% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $381.39 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 6.7 million shares. This is just over 6.88% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $282.74 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.82 million, or 2.90% of the shares, all valued at about 96.96 million.