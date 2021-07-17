SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) Surged -29.47% In 6 Months – Here’s What Happens Next

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s traded shares stood at 0.45 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.96. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $236.56, to imply a decrease of -1.93% or -$4.65 in intraday trading. The SEDG share’s 52-week high remains $377.00, putting it -59.37% down since that peak but still an impressive 31.26% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $162.60. The company has a valuation of $12.00B, with an average of 0.58 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 923.31K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG), translating to a mean rating of 2.40. Of 24 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 3 analyst(s) give SEDG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 14 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.12.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

After registering a -1.93% downside in the last session, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 273.37 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.93% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -11.63%, and -4.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -25.87%. Short interest in SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) saw shorts transact 1.39 million shares and set a 1.58 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $298.27, implying an increase of 20.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $368.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SEDG has been trading -55.56% off suggested target high and 75.48% from its likely low.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing SolarEdge Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares are -29.47% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 14.60% against 8.40%. Revenue is forecast to grow 15.50% this quarter before jumping 6.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 29.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 19 analysts is $454.69 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 19 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $504.68 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 9.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -8.20% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.32% annually.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 02 and August 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. insiders hold 1.02% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.42% of the shares at 85.29% float percentage. In total, 84.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.54 million shares (or 12.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.88 billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Swedbank with 2.74 million shares, or about 5.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $874.58 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.41 million shares. This is just over 2.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $363.17 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.17 million, or 2.25% of the shares, all valued at about 301.87 million.