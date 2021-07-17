Should You Expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) To Recover From Its 68.76% Gain From Highs?

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s traded shares stood at 0.37 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.08. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $17.51, to imply a decrease of -1.19% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The PERI share’s 52-week high remains $28.32, putting it -61.74% down since that peak but still an impressive 68.76% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.47. The company has a valuation of $560.32M, with average of 668.63K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Perion Network Ltd. (PERI), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PERI a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.16.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) trade information

After registering a -1.19% downside in the last session, Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.59 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.19% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.18%, and 5.80% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 37.55%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $28.00, implying an increase of 37.46% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $21.00 and $35.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PERI has been trading -99.89% off suggested target high and -19.93% from its likely low.

Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Perion Network Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares are 29.03% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 83.33% against 17.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 300.00% this quarter before jumping 87.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $103.13 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $104.96 million.

PERI Dividends

Perion Network Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Perion Network Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI)’s Major holders

Perion Network Ltd. insiders hold 14.53% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 51.24% of the shares at 59.95% float percentage. In total, 51.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.03 million shares (or 6.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $36.4 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Private Capital Management, Inc. with 1.48 million shares, or about 4.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $26.57 million.

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 0.89 million shares. This is just over 2.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12.89 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.34 million, or 0.99% of the shares, all valued at about 5.55 million.