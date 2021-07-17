Should You Expect Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) To Recover From Its 56.58% Gain From Highs?

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.00, to imply an increase of 3.20% or $1.18 in intraday trading. The DRNA share’s 52-week high remains $39.67, putting it -4.39% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.58% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $16.50. The company has a valuation of $2.92B, with average of 732.97K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA), translating to a mean rating of 1.70. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DRNA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.41.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) trade information

After registering a 3.20% upside in the last session, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 39.58 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 3.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.11%, and 6.92% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 72.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.00, implying an increase of 9.52% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $34.00 and $54.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DRNA has been trading -42.11% off suggested target high and 10.53% from its likely low.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) shares are 56.06% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 51.32% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 195.30% this quarter before falling -24.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 39.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $91.29 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $47.09 million.

DRNA Dividends

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)’s Major holders

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders hold 7.24% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 84.67% of the shares at 91.28% float percentage. In total, 84.67% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RTW Investments LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.46 million shares (or 9.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $190.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.12 million shares, or about 7.95% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $156.42 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (DRNA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 1.92 million shares. This is just over 2.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $49.18 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 2.34% of the shares, all valued at about 58.73 million.