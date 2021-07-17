Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) Is 52.81% Above Its 52-Week Low, But Will It Continue To Rise?

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.81. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.45, to imply a decrease of -8.25% or -$0.4 in intraday trading. The TYHT share’s 52-week high remains $19.40, putting it -335.96% down since that peak but still an impressive 52.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.10. The company has a valuation of $18.07M, with average of 656.08K shares over the past 3 months.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT) trade information

After registering a -8.25% downside in the last session, Shineco Inc. (TYHT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 8.45 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -8.25% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -26.57%, and -39.37% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 45.66%.

Shineco Inc. (TYHT) estimates and forecasts

TYHT Dividends

Shineco Inc. has its next earnings report out on September 28. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shineco Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shineco Inc. (NASDAQ:TYHT)’s Major holders

Shineco Inc. insiders hold 34.72% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.63% of the shares at 7.10% float percentage. In total, 4.63% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.15 million shares (or 3.66% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.6 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 16959.0 shares, or about 0.42% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $69362.0.

We also have Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shineco Inc. (TYHT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 4633.0 shares. This is just over 0.12% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18948.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 551.0, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about 2253.0.