Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE: SHAK) Is Down -12.61% Over The Last Week, But Will It Continue To Climb?

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.74. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $92.69, to imply a decrease of -0.38% or -$0.35 in intraday trading. The SHAK share’s 52-week high remains $138.38, putting it -49.29% down since that peak but still an impressive 49.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $47.13. The company has a valuation of $3.83B, with average of 950.45K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 21 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give SHAK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.08.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) trade information

After registering a -0.38% downside in the last session, Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 106.38 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -0.38% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.61%, and -7.01% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $102.07, implying an increase of 9.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $80.00 and $131.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SHAK has been trading -41.33% off suggested target high and 13.69% from its likely low.

Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Shake Shack Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) shares are -19.15% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 92.86% against 32.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 82.20% this quarter before jumping 127.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 40.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 17 analysts is $179.73 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 17 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $198 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $93.01 million and $130.4 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 93.20% before jumping 51.80% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -11.90% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -284.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.07% annually.

SHAK Dividends

Shake Shack Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Shake Shack Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK)’s Major holders

Shake Shack Inc. insiders hold 5.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.00% of the shares at 98.95% float percentage. In total, 94.00% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 5.72 million shares (or 14.63% of shares), all amounting to roughly $645.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.87 million shares, or about 9.90% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $436.43 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Alger Small Cap Focus Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Shake Shack Inc. (SHAK) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.44 million shares. This is just over 6.23% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $228.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.74 million, or 4.45% of the shares, all valued at about 197.34 million.