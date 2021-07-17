SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE: SD) Is A Good Bet For Risk-Tolerant Investors

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s traded shares stood at 0.68 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.28. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.09, to imply a decrease of -3.78% or -$0.2 in intraday trading. The SD share’s 52-week high remains $6.66, putting it -30.84% down since that peak but still an impressive 75.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.25. The company has a valuation of $183.60M, with average of 382.35K shares over the past 3 months.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD) trade information

After registering a -3.78% downside in the last session, SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.88 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -3.78% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.24%, and -19.21% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 64.19%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.62, implying an increase of 23.11% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $6.62 and $6.62 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, SD has been trading -30.06% off suggested target high and -30.06% from its likely low.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -1.70% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 38.70% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.00% annually.

SD Dividends

SandRidge Energy Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. SandRidge Energy Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

SandRidge Energy Inc. (NYSE:SD)’s Major holders

SandRidge Energy Inc. insiders hold 1.93% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 49.14% of the shares at 50.11% float percentage. In total, 49.14% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Icahn, Carl, C. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.82 million shares (or 13.20% of shares), all amounting to roughly $18.84 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Cannell Capital LLC with 2.87 million shares, or about 7.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $11.21 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the SandRidge Energy Inc. (SD) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.8 million shares. This is just over 2.19% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.13 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.24% of the shares, all valued at about 1.77 million.