ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ: RWLK) Has Gained 6.06% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.44. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.40, to imply a decrease of -3.45% or -$0.05 in intraday trading. The RWLK share’s 52-week high remains $6.00, putting it -328.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.98. The company has a valuation of $63.67M, with average of 725.07K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RWLK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK) trade information

After registering a -3.45% downside in the last session, ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6100 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -3.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.67%, and -24.32% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 6.06%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $3.50, implying an increase of 60.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.50 and $3.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RWLK has been trading -150.0% off suggested target high and -150.0% from its likely low.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing ReWalk Robotics Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares are -24.73% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 67.07% against 18.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 72.70% this quarter before jumping 66.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 38.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $1.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.6 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.67 million and $747k respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -16.10% before jumping 114.20% in the following quarter.

RWLK Dividends

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has its next earnings report out between August 10 and August 16. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. ReWalk Robotics Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s Major holders

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. insiders hold 2.12% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 13.04% of the shares at 13.32% float percentage. In total, 13.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Armistice Capital, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.91 million shares (or 4.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $4.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Sabby Management, LLC with 1.29 million shares, or about 2.80% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $3.13 million.

We also have DFA U.S. Small Cap Series and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (RWLK) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, DFA U.S. Small Cap Series holds roughly 51610.0 shares. This is just over 0.11% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $97542.0. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 29639.0, or 0.06% of the shares, all valued at about 71726.0.