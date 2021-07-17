REV Group Inc. (NYSE: REVG) Expected To Grow By 19.84% Or More

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.67. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.03, to imply a decrease of -4.15% or -$0.65 in intraday trading. The REVG share’s 52-week high remains $22.23, putting it -47.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 60.81% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.89. The company has a valuation of $944.64M, with average of 485.99K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Underweight for REV Group Inc. (REVG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give REVG a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.34.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG) trade information

After registering a -4.15% downside in the last session, REV Group Inc. (REVG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 16.76 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -4.15% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.35%, and -5.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 70.60%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $18.75, implying an increase of 19.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $25.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, REVG has been trading -66.33% off suggested target high and 13.51% from its likely low.

REV Group Inc. (REVG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing REV Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares are 65.35% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 720.00% against 21.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 240.00% this quarter before jumping 94.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $663.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $686.04 million.

REVG Dividends

REV Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 07 and September 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. REV Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.20, with the share yield ticking at 1.33% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

REV Group Inc. (NYSE:REVG)’s Major holders

REV Group Inc. insiders hold 3.61% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 95.59% of the shares at 99.18% float percentage. In total, 95.59% institutions holds shares in the company, led by AIP, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 33.77 million shares (or 52.17% of shares), all amounting to roughly $647.12 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Pzena Investment Management Llc with 4.29 million shares, or about 6.63% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $82.2 million.

We also have Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the REV Group Inc. (REVG) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Franklin Value Investors Trust-Franklin Small Cap Value holds roughly 1.02 million shares. This is just over 1.58% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $10.58 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.72 million, or 1.11% of the shares, all valued at about 13.77 million.