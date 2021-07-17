Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE: PACK) Is Worth A Gamble At $23.92

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s traded shares stood at 0.32 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.00. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $23.92, to imply a decrease of -1.97% or -$0.48 in intraday trading. The PACK share’s 52-week high remains $27.77, putting it -16.1% down since that peak but still an impressive 67.43% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $7.79. The company has a valuation of $1.79B, with average of 521.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

After registering a -1.97% downside in the last session, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 27.77 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.50%, and 4.55% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 77.98%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 100.00% this quarter before jumping 137.50% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 18.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $79.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $87.17 million.

PACK Dividends

Ranpak Holdings Corp. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Ranpak Holdings Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

Ranpak Holdings Corp. insiders hold 7.86% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.33% of the shares at 83.93% float percentage. In total, 77.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by JS Capital Management LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 29.98 million shares (or 41.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $601.34 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 3.68 million shares, or about 5.04% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $73.74 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 2.18 million shares. This is just over 2.99% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $41.92 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.29 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 25.95 million.