RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Surging 21.37% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s traded shares stood at 0.82 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.04. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $12.44, to imply an increase of 0.73% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The RADA share’s 52-week high remains $14.80, putting it -18.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 54.1% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $5.71. The company has a valuation of $596.87M, with average of 522.22K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give RADA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.09.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) trade information

After registering a 0.73% upside in the last session, RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 12.94 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 0.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.89%, and -1.66% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 27.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $17.00, implying an increase of 26.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $16.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RADA has been trading -52.73% off suggested target high and -28.62% from its likely low.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) shares are 21.37% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 230.77% against 4.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 350.00% this quarter before jumping 120.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 61.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $27.98 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $32.57 million.

RADA Dividends

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has its next earnings report out on May 11. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s Major holders

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. insiders hold 7.21% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 36.17% of the shares at 38.98% float percentage. In total, 36.17% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Phoenix Holdings Ltd. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 2.15 million shares (or 6.53% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 1.43 million shares, or about 4.34% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $13.92 million.

We also have ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and John Hancock Fds II-Small Cap Growth Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (RADA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF holds roughly 0.58 million shares. This is just over 1.76% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $6.95 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.52 million, or 1.58% of the shares, all valued at about 6.64 million.