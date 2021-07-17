PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) Has Recovered 45.0% So Far, But Another -200.0% Loss Is Possible.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.00, to imply a decrease of -9.91% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The PYR share’s 52-week high remains $12.00, putting it -200.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 45.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.20. The company has a valuation of $666.81M, with average of 237.28K shares over the past 3 months.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR) trade information

After registering a -9.91% downside in the last session, PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.06 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -9.91% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -20.79%, and -35.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 41.59%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $0.60, implying a decrease of -566.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $0.60 and $0.60 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PYR has been trading 85.0% off suggested target high and 85.0% from its likely low.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (PYR) estimates and forecasts

PYR Dividends

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PyroGenesis Canada Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (NASDAQ:PYR)’s Major holders

PyroGenesis Canada Inc. insiders hold 49.25% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.47% of the shares at 0.93% float percentage. In total, 0.47% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ARK Investment Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.21 million shares (or 0.13% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.43 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is TD Asset Management, Inc with 74966.0 shares, or about 0.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.51 million.

Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF holds roughly 0.13 million shares. This is just over 0.08% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.71 million