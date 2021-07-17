Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE: FENG): Can A Stock Be 23.33% Higher Year-To-Date And Still Be A Loser?

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.16. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.48, to imply a decrease of -3.90% or -$0.06 in intraday trading. The FENG share’s 52-week high remains $2.83, putting it -91.22% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.53. The company has a valuation of $104.87M, with average of 345.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give FENG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) trade information

After registering a -3.90% downside in the last session, Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.6800 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.99%, and -10.84% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 23.33%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.40, implying an increase of 90.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.40 and $15.40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, FENG has been trading -940.54% off suggested target high and -940.54% from its likely low.

Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -14.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $63.52 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $60.8 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 41.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -37.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 5.29% annually.

FENG Dividends

Phoenix New Media Limited has its next earnings report out between August 16 and August 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Phoenix New Media Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG)’s Major holders

Phoenix New Media Limited insiders hold 24.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 23.89% of the shares at 31.72% float percentage. In total, 23.89% institutions holds shares in the company, led by FIL LTD. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 1.74 million shares (or 5.25% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.08 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.94 million shares, or about 2.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $1.67 million.

We also have Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and DFA Emerging Markets Small Cap Series as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Phoenix New Media Limited (FENG) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund holds roughly 0.17 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.31 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.12 million, or 0.37% of the shares, all valued at about 0.2 million.