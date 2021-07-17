Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: PDAC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.71, to imply an increase of 1.52% or $0.16 in intraday trading. The PDAC share’s 52-week high remains $15.74, putting it -46.97% down since that peak but still an impressive 10.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.60. The company has a valuation of $405.37M, with average of 442.61K shares over the past 3 months.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC) trade information

After registering a 1.52% upside in the last session, Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.97 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 1.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.39%, and -6.05% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 3.38%.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) estimates and forecasts

PDAC Dividends

Peridot Acquisition Corp. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Peridot Acquisition Corp. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Peridot Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:PDAC)’s Major holders

Peridot Acquisition Corp. insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 82.81% of the shares at 82.81% float percentage. In total, 82.81% institutions holds shares in the company, led by UBS O’Connor LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.12 million shares (or 7.08% of shares), all amounting to roughly $22.61 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Arena Capital Advisors, LLC- CA with 1.94 million shares, or about 6.45% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $20.62 million.

We also have Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF and Highland Fds I-NexPoint Merger Arbitrage Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Peridot Acquisition Corp. (PDAC) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Collaborative Inv Ser Tr-SPAC and New Issue ETF holds roughly 0.15 million shares. This is just over 0.50% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.61 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 30000.0, or 0.10% of the shares, all valued at about 0.32 million.