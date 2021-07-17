Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) Has Succeeded In Attracting Investors This Year, The Stock Is Up 18.88% Year-To-Date

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s traded shares stood at 0.89 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.05. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $22.35, to imply a decrease of -2.53% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The PEB share’s 52-week high remains $26.42, putting it -18.21% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.02% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.83. The company has a valuation of $2.82B, with average of 1.25 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB), translating to a mean rating of 2.60. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give PEB a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 10 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.65.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) trade information

After registering a -2.53% downside in the last session, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 23.65 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.53% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -2.83%, and -9.26% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 18.88%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $25.15, implying an increase of 11.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $20.50 and $28.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PEB has been trading -25.28% off suggested target high and 8.28% from its likely low.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Pebblebrook Hotel Trust share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) shares are 7.14% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.53% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 38.70% this quarter before jumping 56.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 49.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $150.43 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $205.48 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $26.03 million and $76.98 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 477.90% before jumping 166.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -40.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -614.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.00% annually.

PEB Dividends

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has its next earnings report out between July 30 and August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.18% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)’s Major holders

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust insiders hold 1.38% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 112.15% of the shares at 113.72% float percentage. In total, 112.15% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20.2 million shares (or 15.37% of shares), all amounting to roughly $490.66 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 19.1 million shares, or about 14.53% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $463.82 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (PEB) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 5.85 million shares. This is just over 4.45% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $107.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 million, or 2.83% of the shares, all valued at about 90.33 million.