Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NMRK) Expected To Grow By 26.45% Or More

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $11.40, to imply a decrease of -0.96% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The NMRK share’s 52-week high remains $13.71, putting it -20.26% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.05% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.87. The company has a valuation of $2.15B, with average of 808.54K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NMRK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK) trade information

After registering a -0.96% downside in the last session, Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 11.84 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -0.96% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -1.30%, and -14.54% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 56.38%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.50, implying an increase of 26.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $13.00 and $20.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NMRK has been trading -75.44% off suggested target high and -14.04% from its likely low.

Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Newmark Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) shares are 61.47% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 24.73% against 5.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 110.00% this quarter before falling -18.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 23.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $544.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $586.58 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $378.51 million and $357.95 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 43.80% before jumping 63.90% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 87.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -33.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

NMRK Dividends

Newmark Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Newmark Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0.04, with the share yield ticking at 0.35% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Newmark Group Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRK)’s Major holders

Newmark Group Inc. insiders hold 4.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 63.77% of the shares at 66.68% float percentage. In total, 63.77% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.46 million shares (or 12.64% of shares), all amounting to roughly $214.7 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 12.57 million shares, or about 7.41% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $125.75 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Newmark Group Inc. (NMRK) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 6.7 million shares. This is just over 3.95% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $45.28 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.21 million, or 2.48% of the shares, all valued at about 42.13 million.