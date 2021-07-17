Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ: NVCN) Has Succeeded In Generating Interest In 2021, The Stock Is Down -16.18% Year-To-Date

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $0.80, to imply a decrease of -3.90% or -$0.03 in intraday trading. The NVCN share’s 52-week high remains $3.08, putting it -285.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 15.0% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $53.84M, with average of 1.03 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Neovasc Inc. (NVCN), translating to a mean rating of 1.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NVCN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.05.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN) trade information

After registering a -3.90% downside in the last session, Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 0.9300 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -3.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.46%, and -11.83% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -16.18%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $5.00, implying an increase of 84.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.00 and $5.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NVCN has been trading -525.0% off suggested target high and -525.0% from its likely low.

Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Neovasc Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Neovasc Inc. (NVCN) shares are -32.97% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 81.87% against 18.70%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -109.30% this quarter before jumping 70.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -56.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $1.16 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Mar 2018, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $870k.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $2.76 million and $1.48 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -58.00% before dropping -41.30% in the following quarter.

NVCN Dividends

Neovasc Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Neovasc Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Neovasc Inc. (NASDAQ:NVCN)’s Major holders

Neovasc Inc. insiders hold 49.52% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 32.45% of the shares at 64.29% float percentage. In total, 32.45% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Magnetar Financial LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.72 million shares (or 1.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $0.78 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.45 million shares, or about 0.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.48 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 21359.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $23067.0