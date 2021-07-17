Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Has Recovered 30.2% So Far, But Another -123.5% Loss Is Possible.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.63. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $14.04, to imply a decrease of -2.97% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The NLS share’s 52-week high remains $31.38, putting it -123.5% down since that peak but still an impressive 30.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.80. The company has a valuation of $429.20M, with an average of 0.53 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 839.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Nautilus Inc. (NLS), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NLS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.3.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) trade information

After registering a -2.97% downside in the last session, Nautilus Inc. (NLS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 15.81 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.97% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.40%, and -13.71% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.60%. Short interest in Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS) saw shorts transact 4.77 million shares and set a 7.07 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $27.25, implying an increase of 48.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $17.00 and $40.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NLS has been trading -184.9% off suggested target high and -21.08% from its likely low.

Nautilus Inc. (NLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nautilus Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Nautilus Inc. (NLS) shares are -34.51% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at 4.07% against 6.30%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -46.40% this quarter before falling -59.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $169.05 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $153.05 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -3.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -50.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

NLS Dividends

Nautilus Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nautilus Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nautilus Inc. (NYSE:NLS)’s Major holders

Nautilus Inc. insiders hold 3.50% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 79.95% of the shares at 82.85% float percentage. In total, 79.95% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Granahan Investment Management Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.6 million shares (or 11.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $56.27 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 2.31 million shares, or about 7.54% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $36.07 million.

We also have JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nautilus Inc. (NLS) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, JNL Series Trust-JNL/Multi Manager Small Cap GrowthFd holds roughly 1.54 million shares. This is just over 5.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $24.05 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.83 million, or 2.71% of the shares, all valued at about 12.97 million.