Natera Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) Stock Jumping 12.06% Over A Month – Any Room For Its Value To Rise?

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.57 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.30. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $113.12, to imply an increase of 0.58% or $0.65 in intraday trading. The NTRA share’s 52-week high remains $127.19, putting it -12.44% down since that peak but still an impressive 59.88% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $45.38. The company has a valuation of $9.65B, with average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Natera Inc. (NTRA), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NTRA a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 10 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.07.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) trade information

After registering a 0.58% upside in the last session, Natera Inc. (NTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 123.10 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 0.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.47%, and 12.06% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.67%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $140.91, implying an increase of 19.72% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $125.00 and $160.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NTRA has been trading -41.44% off suggested target high and -10.5% from its likely low.

Natera Inc. (NTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Natera Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares are -2.41% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -35.56% against 17.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -42.70% this quarter before falling -45.80% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 45.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 10 analysts is $127.39 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 10 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $137.4 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $86.47 million and $98.14 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 47.30% before jumping 40.00% in the following quarter.

NTRA Dividends

Natera Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Natera Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Natera Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)’s Major holders

Natera Inc. insiders hold 3.77% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 100.76% of the shares at 104.71% float percentage. In total, 100.76% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.55 million shares (or 8.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $766.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 6.43 million shares, or about 7.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $653.11 million.

We also have Alger Small Cap Focus Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Natera Inc. (NTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds roughly 3.85 million shares. This is just over 4.38% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $410.54 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.17 million, or 2.47% of the shares, all valued at about 220.51 million.