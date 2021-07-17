Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: MAXN) Drops -44.66% YTD: What’s Next?

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s traded shares stood at 0.65 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $15.70, to imply a decrease of -2.67% or -$0.43 in intraday trading. The MAXN share’s 52-week high remains $57.97, putting it -269.24% down since that peak but still an impressive 24.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.78. The company has a valuation of $676.04M, with average of 961.23K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN), translating to a mean rating of 2.70. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give MAXN a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$1.29.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN) trade information

After registering a -2.67% downside in the last session, Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 19.93 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.67% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -18.65%, and -9.87% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -44.66%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.75, implying an increase of 30.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $14.00 and $33.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, MAXN has been trading -110.19% off suggested target high and 10.83% from its likely low.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) shares are -61.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.13% against 8.40%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -0.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $180.17 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $224.46 million.

MAXN Dividends

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has its next earnings report out on April 06. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAXN)’s Major holders

Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. insiders hold 51.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 33.22% of the shares at 68.81% float percentage. In total, 33.22% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.33 million shares (or 6.83% of shares), all amounting to roughly $73.55 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Wellington Management Group, LLP with 2.28 million shares, or about 6.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $71.99 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd. (MAXN) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 1.32 million shares. This is just over 3.86% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $20.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.76 million, or 2.22% of the shares, all valued at about 11.86 million.