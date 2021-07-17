LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) Shares Fall By -13.27 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s traded shares stood at 0.79 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.75. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.66, to imply a decrease of -7.11% or -$0.28 in intraday trading. The LIVX share’s 52-week high remains $6.95, putting it -89.89% down since that peak but still an impressive 51.37% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.78. The company has a valuation of $275.12M, with an average of 0.47 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 927.88K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX), translating to a mean rating of 1.80. Of 6 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give LIVX a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 6 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.06.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) trade information

After registering a -7.11% downside in the last session, LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.25 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -7.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.27%, and -23.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.59%. Short interest in LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX) saw shorts transact 6.87 million shares and set a 6.56 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $8.33, implying an increase of 56.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $7.00 and $11.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LIVX has been trading -200.55% off suggested target high and -91.26% from its likely low.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LiveXLive Media Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) shares are -5.43% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 44.26% against 14.30%. Revenue is forecast to grow 53.80% this quarter before jumping 46.20% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 75.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 6 analysts is $28.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 6 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $27.72 million.

LIVX Dividends

LiveXLive Media Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LiveXLive Media Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LiveXLive Media Inc. (NASDAQ:LIVX)’s Major holders

LiveXLive Media Inc. insiders hold 23.28% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 39.23% of the shares at 51.13% float percentage. In total, 39.23% institutions holds shares in the company, led by ELLIN ROBERT S. As of Mar 21, 2018, the company held over 15700.0 shares.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is MOORE MAILE M. with 0.67 million shares.

We also have FMR, LLC and RHO Capital Partners Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LiveXLive Media Inc. (LIVX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, FMR, LLC holds roughly 6.74 million shares. This is just over 8.93% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $29.25 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.72 million, or 4.93% of the shares, all valued at about 16.16 million.