Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KTRA): How Can A Stock Be Up 25.00% Year To Date, But Still Loser

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.60, to imply a decrease of -0.62% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The KTRA share’s 52-week high remains $3.35, putting it -109.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 57.5% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.68. The company has a valuation of $49.70M, with average of 1.32 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give KTRA a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 3 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.16.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA) trade information

After registering a -0.62% downside in the last session, Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.8700 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -0.62% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -15.34%, and -13.04% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 25.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $6.31, implying an increase of 74.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $5.25 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KTRA has been trading -337.5% off suggested target high and -228.12% from its likely low.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kintara Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares are 15.11% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -110.39% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 51.50% this quarter before jumping 84.20% for the next one.

KTRA Dividends

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out between September 16 and September 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kintara Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KTRA)’s Major holders

Kintara Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 1.04% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 6.84% of the shares at 6.91% float percentage. In total, 6.84% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Nantahala Capital Management, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.9 million shares (or 2.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.57 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.56 million shares, or about 1.72% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.98 million.

We also have Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kintara Therapeutics Inc. (KTRA) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 1.04% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.59 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.21 million, or 0.65% of the shares, all valued at about 0.37 million.