Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Plunging -36.35% In 6 Months – Here’s What To Expect

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s traded shares stood at 0.63 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.11. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $5.34, to imply an increase of 1.71% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The KNDI share’s 52-week high remains $17.45, putting it -226.78% down since that peak but still an impressive 29.03% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $3.79. The company has a valuation of $396.28M, with average of 1.50 million shares over the past 3 months.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) trade information

After registering a 1.71% upside in the last session, Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.83 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.13%, and -12.89% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -22.61%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $12.00, implying an increase of 55.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KNDI has been trading -124.72% off suggested target high and -124.72% from its likely low.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Kandi Technologies Group Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) shares are -36.35% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 57.89% against 25.00%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 56.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $20.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $38.8 million.

KNDI Dividends

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Kandi Technologies Group Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)’s Major holders

Kandi Technologies Group Inc. insiders hold 19.29% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.26% of the shares at 21.38% float percentage. In total, 17.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.38 million shares (or 8.47% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is State Street Corporation with 1.14 million shares, or about 1.51% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.1 million.

We also have Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR Kensho Smart Mobility ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Kandi Technologies Group Inc. (KNDI) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF holds roughly 5.74 million shares. This is just over 7.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $31.24 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.47 million, or 0.63% of the shares, all valued at about 2.58 million.