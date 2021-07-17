It’s Worth A Gamble To Have A Position In LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE: RAMP) At $39.85.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s traded shares stood at 0.72 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.14. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $39.85, to imply an increase of 0.56% or $0.22 in intraday trading. The RAMP share’s 52-week high remains $87.38, putting it -119.27% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.48% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $38.86. The company has a valuation of $2.68B, with an average of 0.56 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 933.03K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give RAMP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.02.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) trade information

After registering a 0.56% upside in the last session, LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.11 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 0.56% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.16%, and -4.44% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -45.55%. Short interest in LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) saw shorts transact 2.46 million shares and set a 1.65 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $71.42, implying an increase of 44.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $95.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, RAMP has been trading -138.39% off suggested target high and 2.13% from its likely low.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing LiveRamp Holdings Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) shares are -53.07% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -73.91% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to shrink -300.00% this quarter before falling -133.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $112.03 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $121.74 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -65.00% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 26.40% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 21.50% annually.

RAMP Dividends

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 09 and August 13. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. LiveRamp Holdings Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)’s Major holders

LiveRamp Holdings Inc. insiders hold 2.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 94.37% of the shares at 96.74% float percentage. In total, 94.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 7.79 million shares (or 11.39% of shares), all amounting to roughly $403.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.32 million shares, or about 9.24% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $327.71 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Janus Henderson Triton Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the LiveRamp Holdings Inc. (RAMP) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF holds roughly 1.82 million shares. This is just over 2.67% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $91.62 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.8 million, or 2.63% of the shares, all valued at about 93.36 million.