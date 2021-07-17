iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ITOS): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An -28.50% YTD Loss?

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $24.18, to imply an increase of 0.17% or $0.04 in intraday trading. The ITOS share’s 52-week high remains $47.61, putting it -96.9% down since that peak but still an impressive 27.92% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $17.43. The company has a valuation of $845.57M, with average of 486.10K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS), translating to a mean rating of 1.60. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give ITOS a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.41.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS) trade information

After registering a 0.17% upside in the last session, iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 25.89 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 0.17% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.53%, and -7.11% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -28.50%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $47.60, implying an increase of 49.2% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $37.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ITOS has been trading -131.6% off suggested target high and -53.02% from its likely low.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing iTeos Therapeutics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) shares are -27.21% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 37.50% against 8.70%. Revenue is forecast to grow 98.60% this quarter before jumping 2.10% for the next one.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $3.91 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $4.88 million.

ITOS Dividends

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 24. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. iTeos Therapeutics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)’s Major holders

iTeos Therapeutics Inc. insiders hold 0.71% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 87.33% of the shares at 87.96% float percentage. In total, 87.33% institutions holds shares in the company, led by RA Capital Management, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.42 million shares (or 12.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $150.98 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Boxer Capital, LLC with 4.35 million shares, or about 12.38% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $148.51 million.

We also have AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the iTeos Therapeutics Inc. (ITOS) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port holds roughly 0.76 million shares. This is just over 2.16% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $17.79 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.45 million, or 1.29% of the shares, all valued at about 9.3 million.