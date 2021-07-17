Is Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) Worth A Patient Look At Current Prices?

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.14, to imply an increase of 10.68% or $0.11 in intraday trading. The QK share’s 52-week high remains $10.83, putting it -850.0% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.91% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.97. The company has a valuation of $49.26M, with average of 683.96K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Q&K International Group Limited (QK), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give QK a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

After registering a 10.68% upside in the last session, Q&K International Group Limited (QK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.3600 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 10.68% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -14.93%, and -17.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -57.62%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $74.83, implying an increase of 98.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $74.83 and $74.83 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, QK has been trading -6464.04% off suggested target high and -6464.04% from its likely low.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 1,657.80% compared to the previous financial year.

QK Dividends

Q&K International Group Limited has its next earnings report out on February 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Q&K International Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

Q&K International Group Limited insiders hold 0.00% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 19.31% of the shares at 19.31% float percentage. In total, 19.31% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Morgan Stanley. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 4.0 million shares (or 9.56% of shares), all amounting to roughly $10.76 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is SAIF Advisors Limited with 4.0 million shares, or about 9.56% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $10.76 million.