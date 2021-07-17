How Much Is Plantronics Inc. (NYSE: POLY) Worth And How Can It Be Managed

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s traded shares stood at 0.42 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.90. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $32.79, to imply a decrease of -2.90% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The POLY share’s 52-week high remains $50.89, putting it -55.2% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.61% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.95. The company has a valuation of $1.33B, with average of 503.52K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Plantronics Inc. (POLY), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give POLY a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.46.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY) trade information

After registering a -2.90% downside in the last session, Plantronics Inc. (POLY) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 37.75 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.90% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.84%, and -14.74% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 21.31%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $45.17, implying an increase of 27.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $36.00 and $56.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, POLY has been trading -70.78% off suggested target high and -9.79% from its likely low.

Plantronics Inc. (POLY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Plantronics Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Plantronics Inc. (POLY) shares are 0.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -15.54% against 8.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 39.40% this quarter before falling -24.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 4.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 5 analysts is $419.8 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 5 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $446.65 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -22.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 93.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 15.00% annually.

POLY Dividends

Plantronics Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 26 and July 30. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Plantronics Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Plantronics Inc. (NYSE:POLY)’s Major holders

Plantronics Inc. insiders hold 1.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.04% of the shares at 97.70% float percentage. In total, 96.04% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Primecap Management Company. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.07 million shares (or 14.51% of shares), all amounting to roughly $236.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 5.99 million shares, or about 14.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $232.93 million.

We also have Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Plantronics Inc. (POLY) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard/Primecap Fund holds roughly 3.65 million shares. This is just over 8.71% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $141.83 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.5 million, or 8.36% of the shares, all valued at about 141.68 million.