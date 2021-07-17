Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) Up 2.84% Since 52-Week Low; YTD Fall -23.37% – Here’s What You Need To Do

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s traded shares stood at 0.51 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $1.41, to imply a decrease of -0.70% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The HAPP share’s 52-week high remains $2.90, putting it -105.67% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.84% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.37. The company has a valuation of $45.08M, with average of 513.53K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give HAPP a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP) trade information

After registering a -0.70% downside in the last session, Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 1.5400 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -0.70% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.24%, and -11.88% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -23.37%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.50, implying an increase of 86.57% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $10.50 and $10.50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, HAPP has been trading -644.68% off suggested target high and -644.68% from its likely low.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (HAPP) estimates and forecasts

HAPP Dividends

Happiness Biotech Group Limited has its next earnings report out on January 17. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Happiness Biotech Group Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Happiness Biotech Group Limited (NASDAQ:HAPP)’s Major holders

Happiness Biotech Group Limited insiders hold 51.06% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 4.27% of the shares at 8.72% float percentage. In total, 4.27% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Renaissance Technologies, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.96 million shares (or 3.71% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.93 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is HRT Financial LLC with 91137.0 shares, or about 0.35% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.18 million.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 6115.0 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $12291.0