Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ: GTX) Is A Chance For Risk-Tolerant Investors

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX)’s traded shares stood at 0.35 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $6.91, to imply a decrease of -1.71% or -$0.12 in intraday trading. The GTX share’s 52-week high remains $8.90, putting it -28.8% down since that peak but still an impressive 81.19% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.30. The company has a valuation of $431.74M, with average of 515.29K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GTX a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX) trade information

After registering a -1.71% downside in the last session, Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 7.90 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.71% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.67%, and -13.73% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 55.98%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $15.00, implying an increase of 53.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $15.00 and $15.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GTX has been trading -117.08% off suggested target high and -117.08% from its likely low.

Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Garrett Motion Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) shares are 11.09% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -175.24% against 41.80%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -17.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $689.64 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Dec 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $769.39 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $781 million and $830 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to fall -11.70% before dropping -7.30% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -21.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -74.50% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 8.50% annually.

GTX Dividends

Garrett Motion Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Garrett Motion Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTX)’s Major holders

Garrett Motion Inc. insiders hold 3.20% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.26% of the shares at 62.25% float percentage. In total, 60.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jet Capital Investors, L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 0.68 million shares (or 1.04% of shares), all amounting to roughly $3.5 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Tudor Investment Corporation with 36738.0 shares, or about 0.06% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $0.19 million.

We also have SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund and EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Garrett Motion Inc. (GTX) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, SEI Institutional Managed Tr-Multi Strategy Alternative Fund holds roughly 0.34 million shares. This is just over 0.53% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $1.78 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 0.47% of the shares, all valued at about 1.58 million.