Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ: GLTO) Could Expand By 71.8 Percent Or More

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s traded shares stood at 0.6 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $4.16, to imply a decrease of -2.58% or -$0.11 in intraday trading. The GLTO share’s 52-week high remains $17.99, putting it -332.45% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.4% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.06. The company has a valuation of $99.59M, with average of 1.18 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Galecto Inc. (GLTO), translating to a mean rating of 1.20. Of 4 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give GLTO a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 4 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.54.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) trade information

After registering a -2.58% downside in the last session, Galecto Inc. (GLTO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.77 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.42%, and -27.90% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -66.75%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.75, implying an increase of 71.8% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $12.00 and $17.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GLTO has been trading -308.65% off suggested target high and -188.46% from its likely low.

Galecto Inc. (GLTO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Galecto Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Galecto Inc. (GLTO) shares are -67.50% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 70.21% against 8.70%.

GLTO Dividends

Galecto Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Galecto Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Galecto Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO)’s Major holders

Galecto Inc. insiders hold 11.42% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.24% of the shares at 68.00% float percentage. In total, 60.24% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Orbimed Advisors LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 4.09 million shares (or 16.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $24.85 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Novo Holdings A/S with 2.5 million shares, or about 9.89% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $15.17 million.

We also have BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and Federated Hermes Prudent Bear Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Galecto Inc. (GLTO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II holds roughly 0.53 million shares. This is just over 2.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3.22 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 12000.0, or 0.05% of the shares, all valued at about 72900.0.