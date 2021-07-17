Following A -8.52% Weekly Decline, Is It Still A Buy For Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK)?

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s traded shares stood at 0.81 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $50.14, to imply a decrease of -1.14% or -$0.58 in intraday trading. The CHK share’s 52-week high remains $56.99, putting it -13.66% down since that peak but still an impressive 20.22% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $40.00. The company has a valuation of $4.92B, with average of 1.48 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK), translating to a mean rating of 2.10. Of 8 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CHK a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.24.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) trade information

After registering a -1.14% downside in the last session, Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 55.02 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.14% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -8.52%, and -7.30% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.45%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $66.57, implying an increase of 24.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $58.00 and $88.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CHK has been trading -75.51% off suggested target high and -15.68% from its likely low.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Chesapeake Energy Corporation share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 3 analysts is $731.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 3 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $720 million.

CHK Dividends

Chesapeake Energy Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 05 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Chesapeake Energy Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 1.38, with the share yield ticking at 2.75% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK)’s Major holders

Chesapeake Energy Corporation insiders hold 0.05% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 140.01% of the shares at 140.08% float percentage. In total, 140.01% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Franklin Resources, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.51 million shares (or 12.77% of shares), all amounting to roughly $542.63 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Prudential Financial, Inc. with 12.35 million shares, or about 12.61% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $535.91 million.

We also have Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund and PGIM High Yield Fd as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Chesapeake Energy Corporation (CHK) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund holds roughly 12.6 million shares. This is just over 12.87% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $546.8 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.88 million, or 4.98% of the shares, all valued at about 257.5 million.