Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: DCT) Shares Fall By 7.16 Percent In The Past Week, But How Long Will It Last?

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s traded shares stood at 0.7 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $43.10, to imply an increase of 2.40% or $1.01 in intraday trading. The DCT share’s 52-week high remains $59.40, putting it -37.82% down since that peak but still an impressive 21.32% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $33.91. The company has a valuation of $5.81B, with average of 549.18K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 12 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DCT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.01.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) trade information

After registering a 2.40% upside in the last session, Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 44.28 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 2.40% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 7.16%, and 9.17% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -0.46%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $50.91, implying an increase of 15.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $62.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DCT has been trading -43.85% off suggested target high and 0.23% from its likely low.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Duck Creek Technologies Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) shares are -8.16% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 33.33% against 3.10%. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 19.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 12 analysts is $63.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Aug 2021, a total of 12 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $67.51 million.

DCT Dividends

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. has its next earnings report out on April 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Duck Creek Technologies Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT)’s Major holders

Duck Creek Technologies Inc. insiders hold 27.66% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 72.99% of the shares at 100.90% float percentage. In total, 72.99% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Accenture PLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.07 million shares (or 16.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $951.16 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 14.88 million shares, or about 11.31% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $671.89 million.

We also have Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Duck Creek Technologies Inc. (DCT) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd holds roughly 8.69 million shares. This is just over 6.61% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $392.46 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 4.76 million, or 3.62% of the shares, all valued at about 214.9 million.