Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) Is Worth Considering At $26.83

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.31 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.21. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.83, to imply a decrease of -3.52% or -$0.98 in intraday trading. The DMRC share’s 52-week high remains $58.74, putting it -118.93% down since that peak but still an impressive 56.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $11.77. The company has a valuation of $447.79M, with average of 128.60K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Digimarc Corporation (DMRC), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give DMRC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.72.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC) trade information

After registering a -3.52% downside in the last session, Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 30.89 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -3.52% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -12.35%, and -14.31% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -43.20%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $31.00, implying an increase of 13.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31.00 and $31.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, DMRC has been trading -15.54% off suggested target high and -15.54% from its likely low.

Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to shrink -16.10% this quarter before jumping 22.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 10.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $6.4 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $6.55 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -9.30% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -22.10% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 20.00% annually.

DMRC Dividends

Digimarc Corporation has its next earnings report out between July 27 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Digimarc Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ:DMRC)’s Major holders

Digimarc Corporation insiders hold 24.70% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 45.93% of the shares at 60.99% float percentage. In total, 45.93% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 0.83 million shares (or 4.91% of shares), all amounting to roughly $39.2 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Baillie Gifford and Company with 0.76 million shares, or about 4.50% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $35.93 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Digimarc Corporation (DMRC) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 0.41 million shares. This is just over 2.42% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $19.34 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.3 million, or 1.77% of the shares, all valued at about 8.87 million.