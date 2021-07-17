Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ: CUEN) Is One Stock You Should Watch

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s traded shares stood at 0.38 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.78. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.44, to imply a decrease of -2.27% or -$0.08 in intraday trading. The CUEN share’s 52-week high remains $10.44, putting it -203.49% down since that peak but still an impressive 40.7% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.04. The company has a valuation of $48.47M, with average of 4.39 million shares over the past 3 months.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) trade information

After registering a -2.27% downside in the last session, Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 4.78 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.27% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.22%, and 37.60% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.66%.

Cuentas Inc. (CUEN) estimates and forecasts

CUEN Dividends

Cuentas Inc. has its next earnings report out on December 20. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cuentas Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN)’s Major holders

Cuentas Inc. insiders hold 64.92% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.92% of the shares at 2.62% float percentage. In total, 0.92% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Jane Street Group, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 25751.0 shares (or 0.19% of shares), all amounting to roughly $88068.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Citadel Advisors LLC with 13516.0 shares, or about 0.10% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $46224.0.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund holds roughly 1100.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $3762.0