Corvus Gold Inc. At $3.18: Buy, Sell Or Hold?

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR)’s traded shares stood at 0.55 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.18, to imply a decrease of -2.00% or -$0.07 in intraday trading. The KOR share’s 52-week high remains $3.30, putting it -3.77% down since that peak but still an impressive 46.23% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.71, with average of 134.83K shares over the past 3 months.

Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) trade information

After registering a -2.00% downside in the last session, Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.30 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.00% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 19.29%, and 10.59% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 33.82%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $4.10, implying an increase of 22.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $3.11 and $7.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, KOR has been trading -120.13% off suggested target high and 2.2% from its likely low.

Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Corvus Gold Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Corvus Gold Inc. (KOR) shares are 33.82% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -30.00% against 7.30%.

KOR Dividends

Corvus Gold Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Corvus Gold Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.