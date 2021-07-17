CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE: CPLG) Up Almost 36.16% In One Month, Long Term Looking Good

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s traded shares stood at 0.59 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $13.97, to imply an increase of 5.28% or $0.7 in intraday trading. The CPLG share’s 52-week high remains $13.94, putting it 0.21% up since that peak but still an impressive 66.64% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.66. The company has a valuation of $788.47M, with an average of 0.42 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 212.25K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give CPLG a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.58.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) trade information

After registering a 5.28% upside in the last session, CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 14.13 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 5.28% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 24.29%, and 36.16% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 103.05%. Short interest in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) saw shorts transact 0.43 million shares and set a 2.06 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $14.00, implying an increase of 0.21% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $19.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CPLG has been trading -36.01% off suggested target high and 35.58% from its likely low.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing CorePoint Lodging Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) shares are 104.24% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 197.96% against 3.00%. Revenue is forecast to grow 69.30% this quarter before falling -221.40% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 14.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $118 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $133.1 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $72 million and $108 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 63.90% before jumping 23.20% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -55.50% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 15.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -12.19% annually.

CPLG Dividends

CorePoint Lodging Inc. has its next earnings report out on August 05. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)’s Major holders

CorePoint Lodging Inc. insiders hold 3.35% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 86.70% of the shares at 89.71% float percentage. In total, 86.70% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackstone Group Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 17.59 million shares (or 30.05% of shares), all amounting to roughly $158.81 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Smith (Donald) & Company Inc. with 5.02 million shares, or about 8.58% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $45.36 million.

We also have Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the CorePoint Lodging Inc. (CPLG) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund holds roughly 1.84 million shares. This is just over 3.14% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $18.36 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.48 million, or 2.54% of the shares, all valued at about 13.4 million.