Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE: XEC): What Value Is It And What Can You Do About It

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.60. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $66.08, to imply a decrease of -2.58% or -$1.75 in intraday trading. The XEC share’s 52-week high remains $76.39, putting it -15.6% down since that peak but still an impressive 66.12% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $22.39. The company has a valuation of $6.60B, with average of 1.40 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC), translating to a mean rating of 2.20. Of 25 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give XEC a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 12 advise Hold as 11 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.67.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) trade information

After registering a -2.58% downside in the last session, Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 76.39 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -2.58% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -10.87%, and -5.28% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 76.17%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $83.41, implying an increase of 20.78% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $67.00 and $112.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, XEC has been trading -69.49% off suggested target high and -1.39% from its likely low.

Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Cimarex Energy Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) shares are 33.41% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 461.87% against 9.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 427.50% this quarter before jumping 335.30% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 63.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 16 analysts is $571.63 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 16 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $665.61 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 6.60% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 481.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 67.67% annually.

XEC Dividends

Cimarex Energy Co. has its next earnings report out between August 03 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Cimarex Energy Co. has a forward dividend ratio of 1.08, with the share yield ticking at 1.63% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)’s Major holders

Cimarex Energy Co. insiders hold 2.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.85% of the shares at 99.09% float percentage. In total, 96.85% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.35 million shares (or 10.07% of shares), all amounting to roughly $614.71 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 9.96 million shares, or about 9.68% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $591.29 million.

We also have Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Established Value Fund holds roughly 2.88 million shares. This is just over 2.80% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $121.48 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 2.81 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 186.03 million.