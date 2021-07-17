California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) Could Increase In Price By -66.6% Or More

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s traded shares stood at 0.5 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $26.41, to imply a decrease of -4.69% or -$1.3 in intraday trading. The CRC share’s 52-week high remains $34.09, putting it -29.08% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.39% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.99. The company has a valuation of $2.16B, with average of 917.49K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for California Resources Corporation (CRC), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 1 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give CRC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) trade information

After registering a -4.69% downside in the last session, California Resources Corporation (CRC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 29.85 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -4.69% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -9.89%, and -18.99% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 11.95%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $44.00, implying an increase of 39.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $44.00 and $44.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, CRC has been trading -66.6% off suggested target high and -66.6% from its likely low.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

The rating firms project that company’s revenue will shrink -37.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $285.1 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2020, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $387.7 million.

CRC Dividends

California Resources Corporation has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. California Resources Corporation has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Major holders

California Resources Corporation insiders hold 0.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.26% of the shares at 89.92% float percentage. In total, 89.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Goldentree Asset Management LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.57 million shares (or 23.49% of shares), all amounting to roughly $470.95 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Ares Management LLC with 17.32 million shares, or about 20.79% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $416.84 million.

We also have Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and Fidelity Advisor Floating Rate High Income Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the California Resources Corporation (CRC) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Fidelity Capital & Income Fund holds roughly 5.88 million shares. This is just over 7.06% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $135.75 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.68 million, or 2.02% of the shares, all valued at about 40.53 million.