Boom Or Bust: Where Is PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ: PACW) Stock Headed Next?

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s traded shares stood at 0.67 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.59. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.68, to imply a decrease of -4.20% or -$1.65 in intraday trading. The PACW share’s 52-week high remains $46.75, putting it -24.07% down since that peak but still an impressive 58.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.62. The company has a valuation of $4.18B, with average of 799.15K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for PacWest Bancorp (PACW), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 10 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give PACW a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.97.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) trade information

After registering a -4.20% downside in the last session, PacWest Bancorp (PACW) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.71 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -4.20% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -6.71%, and -14.09% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 48.35%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $49.75, implying an increase of 24.26% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $43.00 and $55.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, PACW has been trading -45.97% off suggested target high and -14.12% from its likely low.

PacWest Bancorp (PACW) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing PacWest Bancorp share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. PacWest Bancorp (PACW) shares are 16.62% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 101.43% against 25.80%. Revenue is forecast to grow 246.40% this quarter before jumping 150.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $304.19 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $306.17 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -42.10% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -372.30% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 10.00% annually.

PACW Dividends

PacWest Bancorp has its next earnings report out between October 12 and October 18. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. PacWest Bancorp has a forward dividend ratio of 1.00, with the share yield ticking at 2.65% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)’s Major holders

PacWest Bancorp insiders hold 2.11% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 89.42% of the shares at 91.35% float percentage. In total, 89.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 12.11 million shares (or 10.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $461.82 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 10.32 million shares, or about 8.83% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $393.74 million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the PacWest Bancorp (PACW) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 3.32 million shares. This is just over 2.84% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $126.84 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 3.19 million, or 2.73% of the shares, all valued at about 138.67 million.