Boom Or Bust: What Does The Future Hold For Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE: NINE) Stock?

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s traded shares stood at 0.34 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 3.57. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.76, to imply a decrease of -13.75% or -$0.44 in intraday trading. The NINE share’s 52-week high remains $4.03, putting it -46.01% down since that peak but still an impressive 64.13% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $0.99. The company has a valuation of $86.25M, with average of 175.57K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give NINE a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 3 advise Hold as 0 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.6.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE) trade information

After registering a -13.75% downside in the last session, Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 3.70 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -13.75% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 4.55%, and -6.12% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 1.47%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $2.50, implying a decrease of -10.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $1.75 and $3.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, NINE has been trading -8.7% off suggested target high and 36.59% from its likely low.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Nine Energy Service Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) shares are -5.48% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 32.24% against 32.10%. Revenue is forecast to grow 46.90% this quarter before jumping 56.60% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $82.5 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $90.85 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $52.73 million and $49.52 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 56.40% before jumping 83.50% in the following quarter.

NINE Dividends

Nine Energy Service Inc. has its next earnings report out between August 04 and August 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Nine Energy Service Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Nine Energy Service Inc. (NYSE:NINE)’s Major holders

Nine Energy Service Inc. insiders hold 19.84% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.43% of the shares at 82.87% float percentage. In total, 66.43% institutions holds shares in the company, led by SCF Partners, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 9.09 million shares (or 28.98% of shares), all amounting to roughly $20.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Clarity Financial, LLC with 4.74 million shares, or about 15.11% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10.9 million.

We also have Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund and Thrivent Small Cap Stock Portfolio as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Nine Energy Service Inc. (NINE) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Thrivent Small Cap Stock Fund holds roughly 0.35 million shares. This is just over 1.10% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $0.9 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.32 million, or 1.01% of the shares, all valued at about 0.73 million.