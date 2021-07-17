Boom Or Bust: What Are agilon health inc.’s (NYSE:AGL) Future Prospects?

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s traded shares stood at 0.39 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $34.10, to imply a decrease of -1.45% or -$0.5 in intraday trading. The AGL share’s 52-week high remains $44.83, putting it -31.47% down since that peak but still an impressive 22.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $26.50. The company has a valuation of $13.40B, with average of 821.11K shares over the past 3 months.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL) trade information

After registering a -1.45% downside in the last session, agilon health inc. (AGL) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 36.96 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.51%, and -17.67% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 10.00%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.33, implying an increase of 19.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $39.00 and $45.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AGL has been trading -31.96% off suggested target high and -14.37% from its likely low.

agilon health inc. (AGL) estimates and forecasts

AGL Dividends

agilon health inc. has its next earnings report out on May 26. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. agilon health inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

agilon health inc. (NYSE:AGL)’s Major holders

agilon health inc. insiders hold 2.22% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 66.66% of the shares at 68.18% float percentage. In total, 66.66% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Fidelity Select Portfolios – Health Care. As of Apr 29, 2021, the company held over 1.38 million shares (or 0.35% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.51 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Brown Advisory Fds–Brown Advisory Small Cap Growth Fd with 1.04 million shares, or about 0.27% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on May 30, 2021, these shares were worth $37.55 million.