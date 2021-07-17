Boise Cascade Company (NYSE: BCC): Can The Stock Still Lose Despite An 5.49% YTD Gain?

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)’s traded shares stood at 0.73 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.01. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $48.70, to imply a decrease of -4.73% or -$2.42 in intraday trading. The BCC share’s 52-week high remains $75.67, putting it -55.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 28.85% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $34.65. The company has a valuation of $1.86B, with average of 459.39K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Hold for Boise Cascade Company (BCC), translating to a mean rating of 3.00. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give BCC a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 2 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 1 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $4.31.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC) trade information

After registering a -4.73% downside in the last session, Boise Cascade Company (BCC) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 59.62 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -4.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -13.98%, and -16.00% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 5.49%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $64.40, implying an increase of 24.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $45.00 and $82.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BCC has been trading -68.38% off suggested target high and 7.6% from its likely low.

Boise Cascade Company (BCC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Boise Cascade Company share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Boise Cascade Company (BCC) shares are 1.50% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 113.38% against 41.20%. Revenue is forecast to grow 407.10% this quarter before falling -5.00% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 26.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 4 analysts is $1.99 billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 4 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $1.71 billion.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $1.24 billion and $1.58 billion respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 60.40% before jumping 7.70% in the following quarter.

BCC Dividends

Boise Cascade Company has its next earnings report out between July 29 and August 02. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Boise Cascade Company has a forward dividend ratio of 0.40, with the share yield ticking at 0.82% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Boise Cascade Company (NYSE:BCC)’s Major holders

Boise Cascade Company insiders hold 0.62% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 97.26% of the shares at 97.87% float percentage. In total, 97.26% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.51 million shares (or 16.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $389.36 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.74 million shares, or about 12.05% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $283.52 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Boise Cascade Company (BCC) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.6 million shares. This is just over 6.62% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $173.65 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.59 million, or 4.05% of the shares, all valued at about 79.47 million.