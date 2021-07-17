Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) Has Succeeded To Excite In 2021, The Stock Is Up 9.70% Year-To-Date

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s traded shares stood at 0.33 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.07. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $16.62, to imply a decrease of -1.07% or -$0.18 in intraday trading. The BZH share’s 52-week high remains $26.12, putting it -57.16% down since that peak but still an impressive 35.44% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $10.73. The company has a valuation of $506.58M, with an average of 0.49 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 479.56K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of an Overweight for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BZH a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 1 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.9.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) trade information

After registering a -1.07% downside in the last session, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 17.95 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.07% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -7.92%, and -21.49% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 9.70%. Short interest in Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH) saw shorts transact 1.68 million shares and set a 3.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $26.00, implying an increase of 36.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $23.00 and $29.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BZH has been trading -74.49% off suggested target high and -38.39% from its likely low.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Beazer Homes USA Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) shares are 6.74% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 58.73% against 41.50%. Revenue is forecast to grow 76.50% this quarter before jumping 8.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $608.9 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $604.3 million.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings shrunk an estimated -30.40% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 168.60% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 4.00% annually.

BZH Dividends

Beazer Homes USA Inc. has its next earnings report out on July 29. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Beazer Homes USA Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE:BZH)’s Major holders

Beazer Homes USA Inc. insiders hold 4.81% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 77.42% of the shares at 81.33% float percentage. In total, 77.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2.78 million shares (or 8.89% of shares), all amounting to roughly $58.21 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital World Investors with 1.66 million shares, or about 5.30% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $34.72 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 1.66 million shares. This is just over 5.30% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $34.72 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.8 million, or 2.56% of the shares, all valued at about 16.77 million.