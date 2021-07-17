Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE: BNED) Has Gained 87.96% Year-To-Date (YTD): Any Trouble Coming?

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s traded shares stood at 0.52 million during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 2.65. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $8.74, to imply an increase of 0.11% or $0.01 in intraday trading. The BNED share’s 52-week high remains $10.19, putting it -16.59% down since that peak but still an impressive 78.15% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.91. The company has a valuation of $437.00M, with average of 629.27K shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED), translating to a mean rating of 2.00. Of 2 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give BNED a Sell rating. 0 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 0 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.52.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED) trade information

After registering a 0.11% upside in the last session, Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 9.29 this Friday, 07/16/21, jumping 0.11% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 2.34%, and -12.69% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 87.96%.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $10.50, implying an increase of 16.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $9.00 and $12.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, BNED has been trading -37.3% off suggested target high and -2.97% from its likely low.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) estimates and forecasts

Revenue is forecast to grow 45.80% this quarter before jumping 186.70% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 13.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 2 analysts is $228.78 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Oct 2021, a total of 2 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $676.29 million.

BNED Dividends

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has its next earnings report out on March 09. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Barnes & Noble Education Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (NYSE:BNED)’s Major holders

Barnes & Noble Education Inc. insiders hold 26.73% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 68.42% of the shares at 93.38% float percentage. In total, 68.42% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.49 million shares (or 6.79% of shares), all amounting to roughly $28.38 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 3.12 million shares, or about 6.07% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $25.37 million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Barnes & Noble Education Inc. (BNED) shares. Going by data provided on May 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 2.04 million shares. This is just over 3.96% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $16.63 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.03 million, or 2.00% of the shares, all valued at about 8.38 million.