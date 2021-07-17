Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BAOS) Down -71.33% YTD: Could Trouble Be Ahead?

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s traded shares stood at 0.44 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $2.54, to imply a decrease of -7.64% or -$0.21 in intraday trading. The BAOS share’s 52-week high remains $10.20, putting it -301.57% down since that peak but still an impressive 2.36% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.48. The company has a valuation of $74.32M, with average of 535.51K shares over the past 3 months.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS) trade information

After registering a -7.64% downside in the last session, Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.87 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -7.64% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -21.60%, and -25.95% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -71.33%.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (BAOS) estimates and forecasts

BAOS Dividends

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS)’s Major holders

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited insiders hold 72.45% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.05% of the shares at 0.17% float percentage. In total, 0.05% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC). As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 2191.0 shares (or 0.01% of shares), all amounting to roughly $12751.0.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is UBS Group AG with 1740.0 shares, or about 0.01% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $10126.0.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund holds roughly 9967.0 shares. This is just over 0.03% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $58007.0