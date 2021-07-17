Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ: AUUD) Stock Gained 43.02% Over A Month – Any Room To Run?

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s traded shares stood at 0.8 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $3.79, to imply a decrease of -0.26% or -$0.01 in intraday trading. The AUUD share’s 52-week high remains $9.30, putting it -145.38% down since that peak but still an impressive 41.69% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $2.21. The company has a valuation of $44.31M, with an average of 2.82 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 3.13 million shares over the past 3 months.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) trade information

After registering a -0.26% downside in the last session, Auddia Inc. (AUUD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 5.99 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -0.26% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -29.42%, and 43.02% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.47%. Short interest in Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD) saw shorts transact 1.29 million shares and set a 0.19 days time to cover.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Auddia Inc. (AUUD) estimates and forecasts

AUUD Dividends

Auddia Inc. has its next earnings report out in August. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Auddia Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Auddia Inc. (NASDAQ:AUUD)’s Major holders

Auddia Inc. insiders hold 27.91% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 0.30% of the shares at 0.41% float percentage. In total, 0.30% institutions holds shares in the company, led by National Asset Management, Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 20000.0 shares (or 0.16% of shares), all amounting to roughly $62600.0.

Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Extended Market Index Fd holds roughly 639.0 shares. This is just over 0.01% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2000.0