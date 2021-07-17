At Current Prices, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE: OCFT) Worth A Patient Look?

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s traded shares stood at 0.54 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $10.21, to imply a decrease of -1.45% or -$0.15 in intraday trading. The OCFT share’s 52-week high remains $27.53, putting it -169.64% down since that peak but still an impressive 3.72% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.83. The company has a valuation of $3.88B, with an average of 0.64 million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.37 million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of a Buy for OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT), translating to a mean rating of 1.90. Of 7 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 0 analyst(s) give OCFT a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. 0 analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) trade information

After registering a -1.45% downside in the last session, OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 10.85 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.45% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.59%, and -14.20% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -48.20%. Short interest in OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) saw shorts transact 3.63 million shares and set a 1.84 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $22.68, implying an increase of 54.98% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $19.00 and $29.05 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, OCFT has been trading -184.52% off suggested target high and -86.09% from its likely low.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shares are -54.28% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 12.73% against 9.60%. Revenue is forecast to grow 7.10% this quarter before jumping 9.10% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 44.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 1 analysts is $167.79 million. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending Sep 2021, a total of 1 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $196.33 million.Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $111.68 million and $139.99 million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 50.20% before jumping 40.20% in the following quarter.

OCFT Dividends

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has its next earnings report out on August 03. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT)’s Major holders

OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. insiders hold 0.26% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 17.37% of the shares at 17.42% float percentage. In total, 17.37% institutions holds shares in the company, led by Invesco Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 19.89 million shares (or 5.10% of shares), all amounting to roughly $293.9 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 11.57 million shares, or about 2.97% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $171.0 million.

We also have Invesco Developing Markets Fund and New World Fund, Inc. as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the OneConnect Financial Technology Co. Ltd. (OCFT) shares. Going by data provided on Apr 29, 2021, Invesco Developing Markets Fund holds roughly 16.48 million shares. This is just over 4.22% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $242.86 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 5.79 million, or 1.49% of the shares, all valued at about 85.39 million.