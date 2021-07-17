At Current Prices, Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR) Worth A Patient Look?

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s traded shares stood at 0.36 million during the last session. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $38.14, to imply a decrease of -1.73% or -$0.67 in intraday trading. The COUR share’s 52-week high remains $62.53, putting it -63.95% down since that peak but still an impressive 14.55% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $32.59. The company has a valuation of $5.08B, with average of 1.15 million shares over the past 3 months.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR) trade information

After registering a -1.73% downside in the last session, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of 40.10 this Friday, 07/16/21, dropping -1.73% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -4.72%, and -12.14% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is -15.24%.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $54.54, implying an increase of 30.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $40.00 and $60.00 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, COUR has been trading -57.32% off suggested target high and -4.88% from its likely low.

Coursera Inc. (COUR) estimates and forecasts

COUR Dividends

Coursera Inc. has its next earnings report out on May 04. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Coursera Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 0, with the share yield ticking at 0.00% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 0.00%.

Coursera Inc. (NYSE:COUR)’s Major holders

Coursera Inc. insiders hold 8.58% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 60.18% of the shares at 65.82% float percentage. In total, 60.18% institutions holds shares in the company, led by NEA Management Company, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 21.16 million shares (or 15.58% of shares), all amounting to roughly $952.06 million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Morgan Stanley with 5.83 million shares, or about 4.29% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $262.23 million.

We also have Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Global Small Capitalization Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Coursera Inc. (COUR) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, Smallcap World Fund holds roughly 3.27 million shares. This is just over 2.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $147.29 million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 0.98 million, or 0.72% of the shares, all valued at about 43.9 million.